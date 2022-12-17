Two students injured as vehicle hits school van in Hoshiarpur

Two students of a private school were injured when a van they were travelling in was hit by a pick-up jeep here on Saturday, police said.

The van, carrying 13 students, was on its way to the school when the incident occurred near Adowal turn, they said. The injured students, aged 10 and 6, were admitted to a community health centre in Bhunga, police said.

