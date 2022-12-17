Left Menu

Two students injured as vehicle hits school van in Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 17-12-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 14:59 IST
Two students injured as vehicle hits school van in Hoshiarpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two students of a private school were injured when a van they were travelling in was hit by a pick-up jeep here on Saturday, police said.

The van, carrying 13 students, was on its way to the school when the incident occurred near Adowal turn, they said. The injured students, aged 10 and 6, were admitted to a community health centre in Bhunga, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022