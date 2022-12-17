Union Health Minister inaugurates ICMR's new centre for laboratory animal sciences in Hyderabad
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday inaugurated the ICMR-National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research NARFBR here, the countrys biggest dedicated institute for laboratory animal sciences.The institute has been set up in a sprawling campus at the Genome Valley here, an organised cluster for life sciences research and development.Mandaviya said NARFBR is the countrys biggest institute for laboratory animal sciences.Creating Robust Research Ecosystem
''Creating Robust Research Ecosystem! Inaugurated National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research at Genome Valley, Hyderabad. It is India's biggest dedicated institute for laboratory animal sciences,'' he said in a tweet.
He visited the animal lab facility at the NARFBR.
''The institute is a goldmine for researchers and will go a long way in promoting biopharma, biomedicine and biotechnology research,'' he further said.
