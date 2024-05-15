Left Menu

Agatha All Along: Why Disney Chose a Song Title for Its Latest Marvel Spinoff (Here’s Why)

Devdiscourse | New York | Updated: 15-05-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 08:10 IST
Agatha All Along: Why Disney Chose a Song Title for Its Latest Marvel Spinoff (Here’s Why)
Kathryn Hahn portrays Agatha Harkness in Marvel Studios' 'WandaVision.' Photo by Suzanne Tenner/Marvel Studios
Marvel's upcoming spinoff series, "Agatha All Along," has created quite a buzz among fans and the media. The title, which was revealed at Disney’s recent upfront presentation, has a fascinating backstory. Here's why Disney chose this title and the significance behind it.

The Viral Song from WandaVision

The title "Agatha All Along" is directly taken from the theme song of the same name that featured in the seventh episode of "WandaVision." The song, performed by Kathryn Hahn, who plays Agatha Harkness, became an instant viral sensation. It even won an Emmy for its composers, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The catchy tune and the surprise reveal of Agatha as the villain were pivotal moments in the series, making the song a memorable piece of Marvel history.

The series underwent multiple title changes before settling on "Agatha All Along." Previous titles included "House of Harkness," "Darkhold Diaries," and "Coven of Chaos." The frequent title changes became a running joke among fans and Marvel itself, with even more humorous titles like "Agatha: The Lying Witch with the Great Wardrobe" appearing on social media. By choosing "Agatha All Along," Marvel leaned into this playful spirit, acknowledging the fun and chaotic journey of deciding the perfect title.

The decision to name the series after the viral song also ensures continuity between "WandaVision" and the new show. Jac Schaeffer, who served as the head writer and executive producer on "WandaVision," returns in the same role for "Agatha All Along." This continuity promises to retain the creative essence and storytelling style that made "WandaVision" a success.

Using a well-known and beloved element from "WandaVision" as the title is a strategic marketing move. It immediately resonates with fans who loved the original series and the song, creating an instant connection and excitement. The title's familiarity helps in building anticipation and maintaining the audience's engagement with Marvel's expanding TV universe.

What to Expect in Agatha All Along

"Agatha All Along" will premiere with two episodes on Disney+ on September 18. The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Heartstopper’s Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield, and Debra Jo Rupp. The show follows Agatha Harkness as she tries to regain her powers after being stripped of them by Wanda Maximoff. Fans can expect a blend of humor, magic, and drama, much like its predecessor, "WandaVision." Watch the trailer below.

