Two students shot at by four masked bike-borne miscreants in UP's Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 17-12-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 18:42 IST
  • India

Four motorcycle-borne masked miscreants shot and injured two schoolgoing children here on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in an area under Deoband police station when Vinay, a class 12 student, and Siddharth, a class 9 student, were on their way to school on a bike, they said.

Four masked miscreants who came from behind on two bikes fired at the duo with pistols, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said.

After receiving information, the SSP reached the spot and formed four police teams and all check posts in the district were alerted, police said.

While one of the boys was shot in the back and the other suffered a bullet injury on his leg, the SSP said, They were rushed to a government hospital and later referred to a higher care centre after administering first aid.

According to the police, a report has also been sought from the Chief Minister's Office in this regard.

The relatives of the students have lodged a report against the accused and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the shooting, the SSP said.

