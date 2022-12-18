Left Menu

MHA team to take Nagaland govt views on separate statehood demand

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 18-12-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 18:51 IST
MHA team to take Nagaland govt views on separate statehood demand
  • Country:
  • India

An MHA team constituted by the Centre to study a statehood demand in eastern Nagaland is likely to meet officials and elected representatives here on Monday and seek the government's views on the matter, officials said.

The three-member team headed by Advisor for MHA (Northeast) A K Mishra, and comprising Intelligence Bureau Joint Director Mandeep Singh Tuli and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Northeast division Director A K Dhayani arrived in the state capital on Sunday.

The team, which is in the northeastern state since Friday, straightaway went to Tuensang and held closed-door meetings with Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) office-bearers.

On Saturday, they met leaders of seven tribal hohos (organisations), Eastern Nagaland Women's Organisation, Eastern Nagaland Students Federation, Gaon Burahs (village chieftains) and deputy commissioners and SPs of the six districts in the region.

Meanwhile, ENPO statehood demand talk team leader K Asungba Sangtam, a former lawmaker, told PTI over the phone that the central fact-finding team took note of their views and opinions expressed by other organisations.

ENPO has called for a meeting of its central executive committee on Monday following the MHA team's visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022