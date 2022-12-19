Wadhwani Foundation appoints Meetul Patel as president of Wadhwani Entrepreneur * The Wadhwani Foundation on Monday announced the appointment of Meetul Patel as the president of Wadhwani Entrepreneur.

Patel will head the Wadhwani Foundation's initiatives focused on building entrepreneurship ecosystems and accelerating the growth of small businesses, according to a statement.

This is a strategic appointment in line with the foundation's growing global footprint across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Prior to this, he served as Microsoft India's COO and oversaw business and product planning, marketing, and sales operations for Microsoft's India subsidiary. *** IIMA, PwC India join hands to establish PwC ESG Research and Innovation Forum * The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad on Monday said it has collaborated with PwC India to set up 'PwC ESG Research and Innovation Forum' at IIMA, which will help India achieve the net zero target by 2070.

The platform will provide the action space for academia, industry, think tanks and policymakers to come together, deliberate on best practices and devise a roadmap that is aligned with ESG goals, globally, PwC said in a statement.

This ESG Forum has been set up for an initial period of five years, facilitated by the efforts of IIMA Endowment Fund (IIMAEF).

''ESG has become a mainstay in every boardroom discussion and is being looked at as a quality standard that determines capital allocation, investor valuation, capacity building and the overall sustainability quotient of the company. Although ESG incorporation in India is in a nascent stage, the room for growth is tremendous. This scenario makes the need for a forum – a common platform for stakeholders across the spectrum – compelling,'' IIMA Director Professor Errol D'Souza said.

