Left Menu

Delhi's AQI severe; CAQM says spike temporary, no need for Stage-III curbs 

The sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management CAQM mandated to enforce anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan GRAP said the sudden spike in air pollution levels was temporary.Since the forecast does not predict any deterioration and the overall AQI of Delhi is predicted to further improve from tonight tomorrow, the GRAP sub-committee has unanimously decided not to invoke restrictions under Stage-III, the panel said in an order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:03 IST
Delhi's AQI severe; CAQM says spike temporary, no need for Stage-III curbs 
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's air quality panel on Monday decided not to invoke curbs under Stage III of the anti-air pollution action plan despite the situation in the national capital worsening to the 'severe' category. A dense layer of smog hung over Delhi with the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) at 4 pm recorded at 410.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'. The sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) mandated to enforce anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) said the sudden spike in air pollution levels was temporary.

''Since the forecast does not predict any deterioration and the overall AQI of Delhi is predicted to further improve from tonight/ tomorrow, the GRAP sub-committee has unanimously decided not to invoke restrictions under Stage-III,'' the panel said in an order. The decreasing trend is clearly visible as Delhi's overall AQI dipped from 411 at 3 pm to 406 at 6 pm, it said.

The CAQM said preventive actions under stages I and II would continue. If the AQI is projected to reach the severe category, restrictive actions under Stage III are to be invoked at least three days in advance, according to GRAP.

Curbs under Stage III include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, closure of stone crushers and mining activities in Delhi-NCR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022