Delhi's AQI severe; CAQM says spike temporary, no need for Stage-III curbs 

The Centre's air quality panel on Monday decided not to invoke curbs under Stage III of the anti-air pollution action plan despite the situation in the national capital worsening to the 'severe' category. A dense layer of smog hung over Delhi with the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) at 4 pm recorded at 410.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'. The sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) mandated to enforce anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) said the sudden spike in air pollution levels was temporary.

''Since the forecast does not predict any deterioration and the overall AQI of Delhi is predicted to further improve from tonight/ tomorrow, the GRAP sub-committee has unanimously decided not to invoke restrictions under Stage-III,'' the panel said in an order. The decreasing trend is clearly visible as Delhi's overall AQI dipped from 411 at 3 pm to 406 at 6 pm, it said.

The CAQM said preventive actions under stages I and II would continue. If the AQI is projected to reach the severe category, restrictive actions under Stage III are to be invoked at least three days in advance, according to GRAP.

Curbs under Stage III include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, closure of stone crushers and mining activities in Delhi-NCR.

