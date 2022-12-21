Eco-system of paan shops, cafeterias, and anti-social elements near schools: Maha DY CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday flagged a ''growing ecosystem'' of paan shops, cafeterias and the presence of anti-social elements near schools and said remedial measures are being taken. Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, was responding to a calling attention motion moved by some BJP MLCs in the Legislative Council against the backdrop of the alleged sexual attack on a girl student in a civic-run school in Mumbai. ''Secretaries of the department of Home and the Department of Education would meet to chalk out a plan to inspect the growing ecosystem of paan shops, cafeterias and the presence of anti-social elements near schools in the state,'' Fadnavis stated in a written reply. Among other measures, he reiterated the use of mobile phones is prohibited on the premises of schools and the respective management has been instructed.

''A teenage girl student was sexually assaulted in the classroom by two students of class 8 in a civic-run school in Matunga in the first week of December. Similarly, a nine-year-old girl was raped and her body thrown near Kalyan railway station,'' MLC Uma Khapre said. Khapre said the use of mobile phones is on the rise among teenagers. ''These teenagers are accessing obscene videos on the Internet through mobile phones. As a result, they are getting attracted to violence and revenge,'' she said and demanded the constitution of a task force to protect school-going girl students. MLC Pravin Darekar said the number of shops selling paans and cigarettes is growing where anti-social elements lure girls by offering chocolates. He also stated meetings of the parents' committee, school administration and police should be conducted every month to draw proper action plans. Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve spoke about mushrooming of cafeterias near schools in Akola and Beed districts. ''These cafeterias are offering covered space for young girls and boys,'' he claimed and demanded stern action. Fadnavis stated a plan to put checks on the illegal ecosystem would be chalked out in the meeting of the two secretaries. ''The government will see to install CCTVs in each school of the state in phases,'' he said. Fadnavis also informed about measures being taken by the state government which include equipping cyber laboratories with the latest technology to effectively investigate cyber-related complaints. ''A Cyber Intelligence Unit has been proposed to deal with cyber crimes. Activities like 'Police Didi' are being implemented in the state to educate the teenagers about good touch and bad touch,'' he stated. Obscene texts and videos are being blocked on the internet by the Union government. A total of 238 offences have been registered for publishing obscene material on the Internet under the Information Technology Act till the end of October this year, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)