We don't believe division, but in unity: Mamata

In an apparent dig at the BJP, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called for unity among communities and said West Bengal is a state where people are not divided based on their religious identity while speaking at a pre-Christmas celebrations.

Inaugurating the annual Kolkata Christmas Festival at Park Street here, she also said Bengal should be a place where people may follow different religions but come together to celebrate as one, during various festivals.

''I say, let there be peace. And peace, at all costs, must exist in the world. As I always say, we in Bengal celebrate our festivals together,'' Banerjee said.

The TMC supremo said she believes in peace and unity among people irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

''We don't believe in division, but in unity. Unity is our strength; being divisive is dangerous. In Bengal, we don't divide people but unite them. Like every year, Christmas will be celebrated throughout the state; from Jhargram to Bandel...in every district,'' she said. Her party, the TMC, has been accusing BJP of playing divisive politics by allegedly playing one community against another.

Referring to a Bengali saying ''Dhormo Jaar Jaar, Utsov kintu Sobar (Each have their own religion, but celebrations belong to all), Banerjee said Bengal has a tradition celebrating all festivals including the proverbial 13 in 12 months.

Later in the day, while addressing the students and alumni of St Xavier's College here, Banerjee claimed the BJP-led Central government had cancelled the national holiday on Christmas day, but the state government retained a holiday on December 25. ''Earlier, December 25 was a national holiday in our country. But once the present government came to power at the centre, they cancelled that holiday. We did not follow their rules and went ahead with the earlier decision. This year as Christmas falls on Sunday; the state has declared a holiday for Christmas on December 26, the next day,'' Banerjee said while adding that the festival of Christmas belongs to people from all religions, creeds and communities in Bengal just like other big festivals.

At the programme at Allen Park, she also virtually inaugurated the Christmas lighting at Bow Barracks, a traditional Anglo-Indian community.

''Let's speak together, walk together, work together for peace,'' Banerjee said in the presence of senior members of the Christian community.

While reacting to Banerjee's comment, the West Bengal BJP said that TMC has brought in communal politics in the state.

''The TMC government has destroyed the work culture of the state as on most in a calendar; the government is on holiday. Be it any festival or occasion. The TMC has brought communal politics in the state,'' BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said. The Christmas Festival at Allen Park, which started on December 21, will continue till December 30 this year.

The entire Park Street area has been illuminated with dazzling lights, a popular spot for revellers who come out in large numbers on Christmas eve and in the run-up to New Year.

''Along with Bow Barracks, churches in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Chandannagar will be lit up, too. We are the first in the country to start such Christmas celebrations,'' the chief minister said.

A giant Christmas tree and a Santa Claus figurine have also been set up inside the park.

A spokesperson for the organisers told PTI that 30 stalls, including some by reputed hospitality brands of the city, have been set up in the park.

''There will be carols and choir and musical performances by various bands,'' he said.

Banerjee's ministerial colleagues Firhad Hakim, Babul Supriyo and TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien shared the dais with her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)