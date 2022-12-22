Innoviti Appoints Former Walmart Director, Engineering & Site Leader, Jagannathan Srinivasan as its Chief Technology Officer

With an innovation agenda and a forward-thinking outlook, Innoviti Technologies (formerly, Innoviti Payment Solutions), India's largest collaborative commerce platform has appointed Jagannathan Srinivasan as its Chief Technology Officer to harness new technologies and build in strategic efficiencies that will help faster adoption of changes.

Srinivasan will be reporting to the CEO, Rajeev Agrawal and his strategic inputs will help deliver platform and products that will drive and create an incremental value for Innoviti's business in its transformation phase. He will be based out of Bengaluru.

Rajeev Agrawal, CEO, Innoviti, said, ''Innoviti is at the cusp of new growth phase, transforming itself from being an enabler of commerce to an accelerator of commerce. We have the best-in-class technology platform for collaborative commerce with over 6 patents and 21 more applied for. Appointment of a proficient CTO will further enhance this capability besides accelerating the business growth momentum. I am pleased to welcome Jagan to fuel this next phase of Innoviti's technological growth.'' An industry veteran, Srinivasan, has assumed several other leadership positions at VMware, Readiminds, Hewlett Packard and Aspect Technologies and in his previous role, he was the Director of Engineering & Site Leader at Walmart. He comes with 30+ years of experience and is a subject matter expert in Software Engineering, Product Development, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Microservices, Data Warehousing and Android Development.

Srinivasan holds Bachelor of Engineering from RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru. He has also pursued Advance Product Leadership Program from The Institute of Product Leadership, Bengaluru and PG program in Business Analytics & Data Science from The University of Texas at Austin's McCombs School of Business.

About Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India.

https://www.innoviti.com Innoviti Technologies (formerly, Innoviti Payment Solutions) is India's largest provider of collaborative commerce solutions to Enterprise merchants with a 76% market share of all purchases being paid for digitally in this segment. Innoviti's vision is to help people make better purchase decisions by providing better purchase options. The company processes over 10B$ of purchases from over 2000+ cities with a volume throughput per installation that is 2X of the country's average. Bessemer Venture Partners, USA, FMO, Netherlands, Panthera Growth Partners, Singapore, Alumni Ventures, USA, Catamaran Ventures, and Patni Advisors are investors in the company. The company has 6 patents awarded with 21 more filed. Innoviti is the winner of Mastercard's Innovation Wizards Award, Reliance's Most Promising Growth Consumer Finance Award and Deloitte Fastest Growing Companies in Asia award in 2020.

