Left Menu

Maha: 13 children working as bonded labourers with Ahmednagar shepherds rescued, some reunited with kin

Thirteen children allegedly working as bonded labourers with some shepherds in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district, 120 kilometres from here, have been rescued by the local administration, an official said on Thursday.These children, all above 12 years of age, were brought from their parents in Igatpuri in Nashik and were forced to look after sheep and other livestock in Sangamner tehsil, Ahmednagar Collector Rajendra Bhosale said.They were brought here after their parents were given assurance of some meagre returns and two sheep per year.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-12-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 18:21 IST
Maha: 13 children working as bonded labourers with Ahmednagar shepherds rescued, some reunited with kin
  • Country:
  • India

Thirteen children allegedly working as bonded labourers with some shepherds in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, 120 kilometres from here, have been rescued by the local administration, an official said on Thursday.

These children, all above 12 years of age, were brought from their parents in Igatpuri in Nashik and were forced to look after sheep and other livestock in Sangamner tehsil, Ahmednagar Collector Rajendra Bhosale said.

''They were brought here after their parents were given assurance of some meagre returns and two sheep per year. After we were alerted, the local administration and the police freed them in October. Some have been reunited with their families and some have been sent to shelter homes,'' he said.

Those who employed these children have been charged under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, the collector said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022