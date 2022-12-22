Blinken calls on Afghan Taliban to reverse ban on women at universities
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 23:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that the Taliban are trying to sentence Afghanistan's women "to a dark future without opportunity" by banning them from attending universities.
Speaking in an end of the year news conference, Blinken said the Taliban-run administration will fail in its efforts to improve relations with the rest of the world unless the militants reverse the ban.
"There are going to be costs if this is not reversed," he said of the ban announced on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State Antony Blinken
- Taliban
- Afghanistan
- Blinken
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taliban carry out 1st public execution since Afghan takeover
Taliban official: 27 people lashed in public in Afghanistan
Systematic exclusion of Afghan women under Taliban continues, says UN rights chief
Taliban defends public execution, terms criticism as 'interference' in Afghanistan's internal affairs
Taliban defends public execution, calls punishment is "divine command"