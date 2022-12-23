Rajasthan leading in terms of public welfare schemes in health sector: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state is leading in terms of public welfare schemes being implemented in the health sector.

Addressing the birth anniversary celebrations of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh here, Gehlot said schemes dedicated to farmers are also being run by the state government.

''The state government is taking important decisions in the interest of farmers and schemes dedicated to farmers are being implemented. Through the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, the burden on the common man's pocket has reduced,'' he said.

He further said Rajasthan is making steady progress in the field of education. Students are getting quality education for free in Mahatma Gandhi English medium schools, Gehlot added.

During the visit to Bharatpur, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 693.91 crore.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, ministers Vishvendra Singh and Subhash Garg, and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also participated in the programme.

After the event, Gehlot left for Delhi from Bharatpur.

Later, Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also attended the programme and addressed farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)