Meerut's Subharti University student found dead inside hostel

A 19-year-old BTech student of Subharti University was found dead in his hostel room, police on Saturday said.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 24-12-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 18:41 IST
A 19-year-old BTech student of Subharti University was found dead in his hostel room, police on Saturday said. First year student R N Pandey was found dead inside his hostel on Friday, Station House Officer Rajesh Kamboj said.

Pandey was from West Champaran district of Bihar, he said. Other students in the hostel told police that Pandey had not left his room since Thursday, Kamboj said.

No one disturbed him thinking he may be studying, he said.

When he did not come out even on Friday morning, some students called him and asked him to come out, but there was no response.

Even in the afternoon people called on his phone, but calls went unanswered, he said. At night, the warden himself went to the room and when they broke open the door, they found Pandey’s lifeless body on his bed.

Police have sent his body for a post mortem. PTI COR CDN VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

