Meerut's Subharti University student found dead inside hostel
A 19-year-old BTech student of Subharti University was found dead in his hostel room, police on Saturday said.
- Country:
- India
A 19-year-old BTech student of Subharti University was found dead in his hostel room, police on Saturday said. First year student R N Pandey was found dead inside his hostel on Friday, Station House Officer Rajesh Kamboj said.
Pandey was from West Champaran district of Bihar, he said. Other students in the hostel told police that Pandey had not left his room since Thursday, Kamboj said.
No one disturbed him thinking he may be studying, he said.
When he did not come out even on Friday morning, some students called him and asked him to come out, but there was no response.
Even in the afternoon people called on his phone, but calls went unanswered, he said. At night, the warden himself went to the room and when they broke open the door, they found Pandey’s lifeless body on his bed.
Police have sent his body for a post mortem. PTI COR CDN VN VN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Champaran
- House
- Rajesh Kamboj
- Pandey
- BTech
- Kamboj
- Pandey’s
- Subharti University
- Bihar
ALSO READ
India extended 'soft loans' worth USD 2bn to Central Africa: Ruchira Kamboj
India remains "concerned on volatile security situation" in eastern Congo: Kamboj
"General Rawat had boundless energy...": Army Chief Manoj Pandey
Porn film case: SC grants anticipatory bail to Raj Kundra, Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra
Cummins appoints Anjali Pandey as group COO for India