Following are the top stories at 9.10 PM: NATION DEL43 LD COVID RT-PCR test to be again made mandatory for travellers from China, 4 other countries; Random testing of int'l passengers begins New Delhi/Gandhinagar: Ramping up anti-Covid measures, the government on Saturday said RT-PCR test would be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand and asked states to ensure adequate availability of medical oxygen and life support equipment such as ventilators in hospitals.

DEL49 YATRA-LD RAHUL-MEETING BJP spreads communal hatred to divert people's attention, alleges Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Delhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of spreading communal hatred across the country to divert the attention of people from real issues and use it as a ''weapon'' to destroy the poor, as his Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the national capital on Saturday.

BOM23 MH-COURT-LD KOCHHARS Videocon case: ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband sent in CBI custody till December 26 Mumbai: A court here on Saturday sent former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in the CBI custody till December 26 in a case pertaining to alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to Videocon Group companies.

DEL38 VP-ENVIRONMENT Humans cannot take planet as their exclusive privilege: VP Dhankhar New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday called for collective action from all countries to tackle the massive challenge of climate change and environmental degradation. DEL46 RJ-2NDLD PAPER LEAK Paper leak leads to cancellation of teachers recruitment exam in Rajasthan, 44 held Jaipur: The general knowledge test for teachers recruitment in Rajasthan was cancelled on Saturday after the question paper was allegedly leaked just hours before the commencement of the exam, and 44 people have been arrested.

DEL47 RAIL-AMRIT BHARAT Railways plans to modernise 1,000 small stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme New Delhi: The railways is planning to modernise 1,000 small yet important stations under the new ''Amrit Bharat Station Scheme''. This is apart from the ambitious plan to revamp 200 big stations under a separate redevelopment programme. By Ananya Sengupta CAL20 WB-JU-LD GUV WB Guv talks to Left students after facing protests at JU convocation Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose faced protests by Left students of Jadavpur University, of which he is the chancellor, on Saturday when he went to attend the convocation but he pacified the agitators by speaking to them.

DEL39 PREZ-CHRISTMAS-GREETINGS Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Christmas and said the festival inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness.

MDS11 TN-MEDICAL-TAMIL-LD SITHARAMAN Nirmala Sitharaman vouches for Tamil-medium education in medical courses Chennai: Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.

BUSINESS DEL42 BIZ-UIDAI-UPDATE UIDAI urges Aadhaar holders to update documents submitted 10 years ago New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique identity 10 years back and who have never updated their records, to revise their information in its database.

LEGAL LGD9 UP-HC-LD LOCAL BODIES POLLS OBC quota in UP urban local body polls: Allahabad HC to deliver verdict on Dec 27 Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court Saturday completed its hearing on the issue of urban local body elections that has been stayed for a fortnight.

FOREIGN FGN33 BANGLA-POLITICS-HASINA Sheikh Hasina elected Awami League president for 10th consecutive term Dhaka: Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League on Saturday re-elected Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the party chief for the 10th consecutive term and Obaidul Quader as general secretary amid preparedness for general elections in early 2024. By Anisur Rahman FGN31 CHINA-COVID-INFECTIONS Millions getting infected by COVID in China: Official data Beijing: As hospitals and morgues in China are overwhelmed by millions of Covid cases, official data projected that millions have been infected since December 1 while the government has permitted the opening up of “Internet Hospitals” for the affected people to seek medical help to reduce the overload on clinics. By K J M Varma PTI RDT RDT

