Left Menu

IIT Kharagpur to set up institute in Malaysia

PTI | Kharagpur | Updated: 25-12-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 09:14 IST
IIT Kharagpur to set up institute in Malaysia
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Kharagpur wants to set up an engineering institute in Malaysia as part of a plan to go global, its director V K Tewary said.

Tewary said the institute is aiming to be among the top 10 in the world.

“IIT Kharagpur aims to become the world-wide benchmark in education excellence by establishing IIT Malaysia, which will be a major step for the institute to set its footprint in the international domain,” he said.

Tewary, however, did not give any timeline for the establishment of the new college in Malaysia nor any information whether it would be a joint venture with any other institute.

He also said the institute had compiled a compendium of 75 innovations, wrought by its staff and researchers.

Listing the project innovation success stories of IIT Kharagpur in the past two years, he said while the ‘Covirap’ diagnostic kit for coronavirus was sold at Rs 6.7 crore, many other successful new devices fetched more than Rs 1 crore.

''We are supporting 25 identified innovations,'' he said.

''From Vinod Gupta to Sunder Pichai, many ex-IIT KGPians, numbering thousands, brought laurels to the institute,'' Tewary said on Saturday at its 68th convocation. Nine life fellows of the institute were awarded on the occasion along with 40 distinguished alumni.

Nine students were also handed over gold medals in their respective fields of study.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022