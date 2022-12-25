Left Menu

Unlawful conversions: U'khand villagers clash with organisers of event

Villagers clashed with organisers of a event attended by Christian clerics at Devdhung in Uttarkashi district, accusing them of unlawful conversion, officials said.The incident was reported on Friday, Sub Divisional Magistrate SDM, Purola, Jitendra Kumar said.Villagers have complained of collective conversion at a programme in the area.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-12-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 14:17 IST
  Country:
  India

The incident was reported on Friday, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Purola, Jitendra Kumar said.

''Villagers have complained of collective conversion at a programme in the area. We have information that there was also a minor clash between the villagers and the programme's organisers. The matter is being investigated,'' he said.

On Saturday, right-wing Hindu outfits held a demonstration at the SDM's office, alleging that Christian missionaries are converting people from Nepal coming to Uttarkashi to work by offering them allurements.

They also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor Gurmit Singh, demanding action.

The governor recently gave his assent to the Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill passed by the state assembly on November 30 making unlawful conversion a cognisable and non-bailable offence punishable with a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment besides a fine.

