Rajasthan teacher recruitment paper leak: 55 arrested so far

Rajasthan Police on Friday said it has arrested 55 people, including seven women, so far in connection with the paper leak of 2nd grade teacher recruitment examination.

The examination, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.

Two separate cases have been registered in Udaipur -- one at Sukher police station and another at Bekariya police station --and 55 people have been arrested, Superintendent of Police, Udaipur, Vikas Sharma said.

He said the accused were produced before a magistrate who sent seven women to two-day police custody and the remaining accused to four-day police custody.

The main accused of the paper leak has been identified as Suresh Dhaka, who is absconding, the SP said.

As many as 37 students and seven experts were arrested after the paper leak a few hours before the examination was to begin on Saturday morning in Udaipur district, police said.

Among the arrested included Suresh Vishnoi who had provided the leaked paper to candidates, they said.

During interrogation, it came to light that Vishnoi had got the examination paper from Suresh Dhaka, police said.

The candidates with the help of experts were solving the paper in a bus that was carrying them to exam centres, they said.

Acting on a tip-off that the paper was leaked and a private bus carrying the candidates was coming to Udaipur, police teams intercepted the bus and stopped it in Bekariya police station circle Saturday morning, police had said on Saturday.

The candidates on the bus had examination paper in their possession, they had said.

When the question paper, which was in possession of the candidates, matched with the original paper, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission cancelled the exam.

DGP Umesh Mishra said action is being taken against the accused involved in cheating under the stringent National Security Act.

He also said an amendment is being suggested to the state government for making provision to confiscate the property of the criminals involved in the cheating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)