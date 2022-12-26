Guj: Eight-year-old dies after iron gate falls on her at govt school in Dahod

An eight-year-old girl died after an iron gate fell on her at a government school in Gujarat's Dahod district, an official said on Monday. While the incident took place at a primary school in Rampura village on December 20, the victim died of head injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday, the official said.

A heavy iron gate on the school compound came off the hinges and fell on the victim Ashmita Mohaniya when she was playing near it, district primary education officer Mayur Parekh said.

The girl sustained serious head injuries and was taken to a private hospital in Dahod city for primary treatment, and was later shifted to Ahmedabad civil hospital, where she died during treatment on Friday, he said.

Following the incident, the school's principal was suspended with immediate effect, Parekh said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Dahod rural police station and further probe was launched, a police official said.

