Muslim group holds protest in Latur seeking quota

A Muslim organisation held a protest in front of the tehsil office in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday seeking reservations for the community.

The memorandum of the Muslim Arakashan Samiti said the community was educationally backward and must get quota in jobs to improve its plight.

The community also needs protection and free education, the memorandum presented to the tehsildar said.

