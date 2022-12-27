New generation must learn from courage of Sikh martyrs: J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid his tributes to Guru Gobind Singh's two sons on Veer Bal Diwas and said that the new generation must draw inspiration from their courage, perseverance, and sacrifice. Addressing a gathering here in Digiana, he said it is a day to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of equality, brotherhood, and compassion. ''People must rise above the narrow outlook of life and tread the path of humanism,'' Sinha said while attending a 'Shabad Kirtan' organised by All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee to mark the day at Gurdwara Sant Mela Singh Dastkari Ashram here.

''People across the sections of society must be told about our Gurus' influence in transforming society and enriching social values,'' he said. Veer Bal Diwas commemorates Guru Gobind Singh's two younger sons who were bricked up alive by the Mughals.

The LG said that the day would inspire all of us to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation and help live with each other in peace and harmony.

''We owe a debt of gratitude to Gurus and Sikh community for their immense and unparalleled contribution to the country's progress and prosperity. The vision of Gurus always inspires us to work to achieve greater heights,'' he said.

He assured the community that a statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur will be installed in the Bhagwati Nagar area of Jammu, as requested by the All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee, and Nangali Sahib Gurdwara in Poonch too will be renovated.

District Administration and Tourism Department has been directed to promote religious places of Sikh heritage in Poonch, Sinha added. ''We are fully committed to the promotion of Punjabi language. I have instructed the Academy of Art, Culture & Languages to educate the citizens about the sacrifices of Sahibzades and spread the timeless teachings of Sikh Gurus.

''The administration has already established Guru Nanak Dev Ji chair at Jammu University and promoting Punjabi language in school education,'' Sinha said.

