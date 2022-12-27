Left Menu

New generation must learn from courage of Sikh martyrs: J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid his tributes to Guru Gobind Singhs two sons on Veer Bal Diwas and said that the new generation must draw inspiration from their courage, perseverance, and sacrifice.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-12-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 00:30 IST
New generation must learn from courage of Sikh martyrs: J&K LG
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid his tributes to Guru Gobind Singh's two sons on Veer Bal Diwas and said that the new generation must draw inspiration from their courage, perseverance, and sacrifice. Addressing a gathering here in Digiana, he said it is a day to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of equality, brotherhood, and compassion. ''People must rise above the narrow outlook of life and tread the path of humanism,'' Sinha said while attending a 'Shabad Kirtan' organised by All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee to mark the day at Gurdwara Sant Mela Singh Dastkari Ashram here.

''People across the sections of society must be told about our Gurus' influence in transforming society and enriching social values,'' he said. Veer Bal Diwas commemorates Guru Gobind Singh's two younger sons who were bricked up alive by the Mughals.

The LG said that the day would inspire all of us to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation and help live with each other in peace and harmony.

''We owe a debt of gratitude to Gurus and Sikh community for their immense and unparalleled contribution to the country's progress and prosperity. The vision of Gurus always inspires us to work to achieve greater heights,'' he said.

He assured the community that a statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur will be installed in the Bhagwati Nagar area of Jammu, as requested by the All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee, and Nangali Sahib Gurdwara in Poonch too will be renovated.

District Administration and Tourism Department has been directed to promote religious places of Sikh heritage in Poonch, Sinha added. ''We are fully committed to the promotion of Punjabi language. I have instructed the Academy of Art, Culture & Languages to educate the citizens about the sacrifices of Sahibzades and spread the timeless teachings of Sikh Gurus.

''The administration has already established Guru Nanak Dev Ji chair at Jammu University and promoting Punjabi language in school education,'' Sinha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States
3
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at age 45

 United States
4
DIY air filter can effectively filter out viruses, air pollutants: Study

DIY air filter can effectively filter out viruses, air pollutants: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022