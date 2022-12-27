Left Menu

Govt proposing to grant status of national importance to IIFT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 20:28 IST
Govt proposing to grant status of national importance to IIFT
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)
  • Country:
  • India

The government is proposing to declare the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) as 'institution of national importance' with an aim to empower it to attain standards of global excellence.

IIFT has three branches in New Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada. The institute is a deemed university.

It was set up in 1963 by the government as an autonomous organisation to help professionalise the country's foreign trade management and increase exports by developing human resources, analysing and disseminating data and conducting research.

According to the draft bill posted on the commerce ministry's website, all the Indian Institutes of Foreign Trade would be declared as ''institutions of national importance with a view to empowering these institutions in attaining standards of global excellence in international trade (management and international economics) and allied areas of knowledge''.

The draft -- The Indian Institutes of Foreign Trade Bill, 2022 -- stated that the director would be the chief executive officer of every institute, and would be responsible for proper administration.

Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Director at the Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM), Bangalore, said that this status to IIFT would provide more autonomy and grant, and recognition to these institutes.

''There is a huge potential in these institutes,'' Joshi said.

Earlier, he was a professor and Dean of IIFT in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022