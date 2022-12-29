Redressing public grievances, shaping future-ready civil servants top Personnel Ministry priorities

Intensified efforts to ensure timely redressal of public grievances, a programme to shape future-ready civil servants and checking non-performing government employees were among the priorities of the personnel ministry this year.

The ministry was also under the spotlight for its decision to amend the existing service rules that seek to empower it with overriding power over state governments while deciding central deputation of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

It also organised cleanliness campaigns in government offices to weed out old files, discarded items and construction material, among others, besides reducing the time limit for redressing public grievances raised on CPGRAMS to a maximum of 30 days from 45 days.

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) is an online portal that allows people to raise complaints against central and state government departments.

Till November 30 in 2022, 18,19,104 grievances were received by all ministries and departments of which 15,68,097 were redressed, according to official data.

Talking to PTI on the achievements of the Ministry of Personnel in 2022, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the Narendra Modi government has introduced technology-driven objectives and scientific modes of capacity building and grievance redressal such as Mission Karmayogi and the CPGRAMS portal.

''Governance reforms introduced by Prime Minister Modi are actually social and economic reforms as well because they ultimately end up bringing in ease of living for the common citizens,'' he said.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said the reforms in governance have broken several taboos of the past and done away with nearly 2,000 rules that had outlived their utility with the passage of time.

''Many of these rules could have been done away with soon after Independence, such as the rule of getting documents attested by a gazette officer which has now been replaced by the provision of self attestation by the candidates applying for jobs or for other purposes,'' he said.

The personnel ministry is also examining inputs received from various stakeholders on the proposed changes to the IAS service rules, and a decision in this regard is yet to be taken.

The proposal to change the rules was sent to chief secretaries of all state governments on December 20, 2021, and they were asked to give their comments by January 5, 2022.

The move had evoked sharp criticism from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had written to Prime Minister Modi urging him to roll back the proposal claiming it will affect states' administration.

Officials said that as many as nine states -- Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan -- have opposed the amendments moved by the personnel ministry.

With the objective to convey the message that the government will not tolerate inefficiency and non-performance, and to make civil servants citizen centric, responsive and committed to integrity and probity, the ministry has been reviewing the performance of officials under the Fundamental Rule 56(j), Rule 16(3) of the AIS or the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

Between July 2014 and June 2022, 395 non-performing and corrupt central government officers were prematurely retired from service, according to the ministry's latest data.

Officers continuing beyond their permitted tenure on foreign assignments or ex-India study leave were also directed to return and rejoin duty or face stern action.

Fourteen IAS officers were deemed to have resigned from service under Rule 7(2) of the AIS (Leave) Rules, 1955, since May 2013 for not reporting back to duty.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the ministry had organised a cleanliness campaign from October 2-31, during which Rs 365.59 crore revenue was earned through disposal of scrap besides 89.47 sq ft space was cleared.

During the campaign's period, which saw the participation of 99,811 central government offices, 500 rules were also simplified.

The central government is also working towards creating future-ready civil services through its ambitious Mission Karmayogi or the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB).

The mission is expected to integrate various dimensions of human resource management in government such as capacity building through carefully curated and vetted digital e-learning material, deploying the right person to the right role through competency mapping and succession planning, to make the country's civil servants future-ready.

The personnel ministry has been actively working to ensure that the Centre provides 10 lakh government jobs, as announced by the prime minister in 2022.

Prime Minister Modi had in June reviewed the status of human resources in all departments and ministries, and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the government in mission mode in the next 1.5 years.

The DARPG had organised the second Good Governance Week from December 19-25 this year. The hallmark event was a week-long nationwide campaign on ''Prashashan Gaon ki Aur'', aimed at resolving public grievances and deliver services to the people at their doorstep.

