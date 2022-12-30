Bharat Kusum Modi honored with Times Achievers Madhya Pradesh 2022

“I inherited the quality of being at the forefront of social service & community well-being, from my mother Mrs. Chandraprabha devi Modi. Helping the needy is our mission of life and we will work for the betterment of society till we are alive” Bharat Kusum Modi. It is such thoughts with which Bharat Kusum Modi makes an extremely positive impact creating a kinder world.

He was recently conferred with the prestigious Times Achievers Madhya Pradesh 2022, handed over by Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia in a ceremony. He was felicitated for proactively participating in driving serious and meaningful charitable activities, for needy members of society, while religiously and regularly making way for following his hobbies and doing what his heart wants. His lofty ideals of equanimity, amity, fidelity, liberation, and modest efforts were recognized, as an enabler in helping devote his life to serving humanity through the promotion of principles of Jainism, which, according to him, apply to one and all.

Being a strong proponent of self-introspection, self-purification, austerity, abstinence, and compassion, has led him to lead a simple, blissful, and virtuous life- one devoid of delusion, attachment, and possessiveness. Mr. Bharat Kusum Modi is a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, actively propagating Jainism, especially, the way of life, philosophy literature, architecture etc. Give To Grow Together is the mantra for Bharat Kusum Modi For Mr. Bharat Kusum Modi, work is a passion- a hobby practiced and pursued from his early calls at work. His strong commitment to society has been the driving force behind the extensive welfare and social programs undertaken by him, which go above and beyond mandatory corporate social responsibility. His undying determination, leadership, and compassion, make him a true visionary. Apart from his work, Mr. Bharat Kusum Modi is an avid reader and enjoys traveling to places with abundant greenery and natural resources. His people-centric approach and eye for detail ensuring the safety and well-being of fellow members is what sets him apart in his demeanor, and makes him an outstanding leader. By following his mother Late Mrs. Chndraprabha devi’s path, he is actively involved under the joint aegis of various institutions of the society, in biodata compilation of marriageable young Jain men and women, data compilation of employable children and students eligible for employment by Jain institutions and reputed industries, selection of girl students, education scholarship for economically weaker families of the society, pension for widows, ration material for needy families, and career counseling for children, among others.

Education is a dream for many children, and Bharat Kusum Modi makes an effort in this regard to come together and help them in enabling self-reliance. Over the years, he has helped educate more than 10,000 children and has been making persistent efforts to enhance the educational status of children especially the girls in society, by providing them with knowledge on various issues related to their wellbeing. He envisions a world where children can pursue a quality education that allows them to reach their full potential and contribute to their communities and the world. During the pandemic alone, he empowered and protected many lives, working with city dwellers to help them become resilient and restore and socially transform their livelihoods. He has fought for real, lasting change with a belief to impart sustainable solutions.

“We are deeply committed to one goal, to provide all needful the best chance they deserve for the future- a safe beginning in life, the opportunity to learn, and safety from harm. We contemplate a society where an individual’s happiness translates into the happiness of all. By coming together, we can help a larger part of the society and build an empowered future, where every citizen can stay safe and enjoy equal rights,” affirms Bharat Kusum Modi. Working in collaboration with local communities and partner organizations, Mr. Bharat Kusum Modi supports many social causes and constantly strives for the advancement of the Jain religion particularly, but not exclusively by the provision of a place for worship, study, and facilities for carious functions of a religious character. Besides, he proactively participates in many national and international religious activities and provides support to promote awareness of Jainism at academic institutes while promoting the spirit of unity, mutual respect, and harmony among people of diverse faith.

