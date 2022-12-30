Patnaik inaugurates PGIMER at Capital Hospital

Left Menu

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the new Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research PGIMER at the Capital Hospital here. After formally inaugurating the institute, Patnaik said it will play a significant role in providing quality education and expert healthcare to people in the state.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the new Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) at the Capital Hospital here. After formally inaugurating the institute, Patnaik said it will play a significant role in providing quality education and expert healthcare to people in the state. Studies in Postgraduate courses have started in six disciplines - general surgery, medicine, orthopaedics, obstetrics & gynaecology, pulmonary medicine, and Pediatrics. The chief minister interacted with a few students of the institute. Students from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Sikkim expressed happiness over the facilities at the new institute. They also appreciated provisions and mechanisms in the state for providing quality healthcare to people. Patnaik advised the students to work for the welfare of the people following 5T (teamwork, technology, transparency, timely completion of works leading to transformation) principles and wished them the best for their future careers. The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research at Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar is imparting postgraduate education in different clinical and non-clinical disciplines. In the first phase, approval of National Medical Commission (NMC) has been obtained for opening six departments from the academic session 2022-23 with admission of 24 postgraduate students. A new academic block meant for the PG institute is being built at a cost of Rs 284 crore and the construction is expected to be completed in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

