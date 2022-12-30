Left Menu

Centre committed to working with all communities: Union Minister of State

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 30-12-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 20:44 IST
Centre committed to working with all communities: Union Minister of State
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Every Indian must have equal opportunities to prosper irrespective of community, caste, place or religion and the Centre was committed to working with all communities for the future of the country, said Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar here on Friday.

Chandrasekhar said Christians contributed to the growth and development of Kerala and were a stakeholder in 'Amrit Kaal' - the journey towards a developed nation by 2047, according to an official release.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Malabar Yuvajana Sangamam in Kozhikode district of the State, the release said.

He tweeted about his interaction with leaders of the Christian community during the day.

''Had lunch with Bp.Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil, Bp.Mar Varghese Chakkalakal and members of Kerala Catholic Youth Movement #KCYM.

''Grateful to Sister Celesti from the Missionary sisters of Mary Immaculate and her team for the delicious lunch,'' he tweeted.

At the event, Chandrasekhar said the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to working with all communities for the future of the country.

''Every Indian must have equal opportunities to prosper irrespective of community, caste, place or religion,'' he added.

The Sangamam saw the participation of over 5,000 members of the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM), the release said.

Earlier, the Minister interacted with the students of 20 colleges at Thamarassery in Kozhikode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022