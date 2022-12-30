Valedictory function of 95th Indian Philosophical Congress, 4th Asian Philosophy Conference held in Wardha

The valedictory function of the 95th Indian Philosophical Congress and the 4th Asian Philosophy Conference was held in Wardha in Maharashtra on Friday.

At the function held in Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya here, Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said the 'one earth, one family, one future' outlook being promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was essential for global wellbeing.

'Philosophy should serve towards the development of India as a vishwa guru. Integral efforts must be made towards sustainable development and peaceful co-existence,'' he said.

University Vice Chancellor Rajaneesh Kumar Shukla said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 lays stress on the significance of philosophy for development of the country through higher education.

