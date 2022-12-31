SAKSHI AGARWAL: A MILLENNIAL WOMAN INSPIRING YOUNG LEADERS OF TOMORROW

Ambitious, determined, and charismatic are the three words that describe Ms. Sakshi Agrawal, Executive Director, The SAGE Group, Indore. Empowering youth to create their own future, and bringing together partners with a shared agenda to transform education, work, and entrepreneurial outcomes for young people, Sakshi is a dynamic professional with significant working expertise in the education and real estate sector. Skilled in effective manpower planning with management skills for a new establishment, infrastructure management, resource optimization, team management, and strategic partnership, she possesses a commendable proficiency in communication, computer, data analysis, and trend analysis. The young businesswoman has been a strong contender for hands-on activity and community engagement to ensure the overall development of students at SAGE University. According to her, students must be constantly exposed to real-world problems through industry-institute linkages. Besides, Sakshi also has a strong academic background with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, and a Master’s in business administration from Singapore Management University. She is determined and has a strategic plan that helps her to achieve goals successfully. She is skilled in managing human resources, planning with management for a new establishment, infrastructure management, resource optimization, team management, and strategic partnership. She has commendable proficiency in communication, computer, data analysis, and trend analysis. The exposure to working hard from a young age, and the vision of the chairman of the Sage group who is her guru and mentor, have taught Sakshi everything there is to know about business, and how to deal with people. Over the years, her mother has played a big role in her overall personality development- teaching her patience and how-to live-in harmony with others. The combination of her parents’ teaching and exposure to the unending struggles of being an entrepreneur, is all that has made Sakshi the humble and down-to-earth person that she is. Ms. Sakshi Agrawal is an inspiration for many young entrepreneurs and leaders. She has been working as an Executive Director at The SAGE group successfully since January 2018. As a result, she has received remarkable awards for her excellent work in various domains.

Sakshi felicitated by Dainik Bhaskar as Young Achiever Award 2022 She was awarded by UNICEF in 2019, the young Entrepreneur Award by Madhya PradeshNews- Narayani Namah, honoured with a certificate for outstanding contribution in entrepreneurship by Poonam Sant Mahila Vikas Samiti, Woman Achiever of 2020 Award by Zee.

“Education is crucial for the continuation of a person’s growth. In today’s highly competitive educational scenario, it is paramount to keep oneself abreast with the happenings around. With higher education, you don’t just keep abreast, you march ahead. Education is the building block of human experience, and your choice of education goes a long way in shaping your future. It is not just an integral part of your professional life but greatly influences your overall personality,” says Sakshi.

She has shared her words as a speaker at global and national level events like APAC Global Education and Skill Conclave and Collegedunia. She was one of the speakers at TEDx SAGE University organized in Indore. Her determination aims to transform education with new educational policies and facilitate the best education, infrastructure, and environment to produce young entrepreneurs in Central India. She was felicitated by the former Governor of MP, Smt. Anandi Ben Patel at a gracious event organized by a media group at the Governor’s house for her remarkable contribution to a revolutionary change in Higher Education & Modern School education. She was awarded a Business Woman from Central India by ET Inspiring Women 2021.

She is always passionate about providing significant business value to customers, high-performance teams, & high-growth and sustainable organizations. Sage group has won the trust of 3500+ families with more than 35 projects and in education, the group has 35000+ enrolled students, 50,000+ placements, and 200+ MOUs and Tie-Ups. She is going to overlook the Apollo Sage Hospital, a 300+ bedded multispecialty ultra-modern hospital which is the new venture of the Sage Group to provide the best health care facilities in Central India. Under her guidelines, the company has achieved various milestones. She has been also involved in CSR activities through True Sage Foundation “ and help needy people and children to flourish.

“ Times Achiever Award” from by The Times of India Group. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia was the chief guest in the eve At Sage University and an allied education institution, our approach is divided into three parts, which are to motivate, monitor, and guide students along the way. With this aim, we have shaped ourselves and are constantly on the lookout for shaping our precious students as well. The attitude and dream to do great things reflect the enthusiasm of students and their entrepreneurial mindset is proving as an achievement to us, as many of them are inventing things for a better tomorrow,” adds Sakshi.

Sakshi believes that women of the new generation are equally interested to join the family business, and it’s a very interesting start but there’s still a long way to go. She is a visionary and has assumed the mantle competently, besides making a mark of her own by extending the business in new directions. While finding new ways to retain fresh talent at the university, she also ensures there is strict adherence to compliance and quality standards, resulting in flawless records. Believing in yourself and whatever you are doing gives you positivity and happiness-that is her mantra for the future.

