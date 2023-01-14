Left Menu

CBI searches office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in excise policy.Taking to Twitter, Sisodia claimed the agency did not find anything against him during previous raids and this time too it will be the same as he has done nothing wrong.Delhi government sources said that the CBI team was conducting searches at Sisodias office at Delhi Secretariat.The CBI has again reached my office today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 16:37 IST
CBI searches office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at the office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in excise policy.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia claimed the agency did not find anything against him during previous raids and this time too it will be the same as he has done nothing wrong.

Delhi government sources said that the CBI team was conducting searches at Sisodia's office at Delhi Secretariat.

''The CBI has again reached my office today. They are welcome. They conducted raids at my house, searched the locker, made enquiries against me at my village. Nothing was found then and nothing will be found now because I have done nothing wrong. Have worked honestly for the education of Delhi's children,'' Sisodia tweeted.

The CBI probe into the alleged excise scam was recommended last year by Delhi LG VK Saxena.

The agency registered a case against several persons including Sisodia. The CBI had also questioned Sisodia in connection with the case for several hours besides conducting raids at his official residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023