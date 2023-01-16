Left Menu

Bull tamer gored to death at TN jallikattu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-01-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 16:16 IST
Bull tamer gored to death at TN jallikattu
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old bull tamer, who appeared unstoppable in taming nine bulls, succumbed after he was gored by a bull at the jallikattu event in Palamedu in the district on Monday, police said.

The tamer, identified as Aravind Raj of Palamedu was initially rushed to the primary health centre (PHC) for first aid and later referred to the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital here.

''He was gored in the abdomen when he attempted to embrace the bull during the sport,'' a senior police official said.

Aravind Raj had been faster than the animals and displayed a unique skill in taming the bull successfully. His name figured in the list of tamers who embraced the maximum number from among the nearly 800 bulls that were being released since morning from the Vadivasal (entry point) into the arena, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023