Bull tamer gored to death at TN jallikattu

A 26-year-old bull tamer, who appeared unstoppable in taming nine bulls, succumbed after he was gored by a bull at the jallikattu event in Palamedu in the district on Monday, police said.

The tamer, identified as Aravind Raj of Palamedu was initially rushed to the primary health centre (PHC) for first aid and later referred to the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital here.

''He was gored in the abdomen when he attempted to embrace the bull during the sport,'' a senior police official said.

Aravind Raj had been faster than the animals and displayed a unique skill in taming the bull successfully. His name figured in the list of tamers who embraced the maximum number from among the nearly 800 bulls that were being released since morning from the Vadivasal (entry point) into the arena, the official said.

