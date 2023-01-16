Left Menu

England's school leaders' union fails to meet vote threshold for industrial action

The union representing some of England's head teachers, deputy and assistant heads said on Monday its members failed to meet the legal turnout requirement for industrial action and will consider a re-run of ballot due to postal disruption. The union, which balloted approximately 25,500 eligible members in England and Wales, said that based on its own surveys many members had had trouble receiving their ballot papers.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-01-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 23:30 IST
England's school leaders' union fails to meet vote threshold for industrial action
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The union representing some of England's head teachers, deputy and assistant heads said on Monday its members failed to meet the legal turnout requirement for industrial action and will consider a re-run of ballot due to postal disruption.

The union, which balloted approximately 25,500 eligible members in England and Wales, said that based on its own surveys many members had had trouble receiving their ballot papers. The postal system in Britain has recently been disrupted by strikes. "We have to conclude that our democratic process has been compromised by factors outside of our control," NAHT general secretary, Paul Whiteman, said in a statement.

"There has been a very strong appetite for action from those we have heard from, with a higher percentage voting 'Yes' to both strike and action short of strike than in our consultative online ballot." A separate ballot in Wales met the threshold for strike action, the union said, without setting out dates for industrial action. In Northern Ireland school leaders have been engaged in action short of strike since Oct. 18 last year.

The union's chief said if its members felt that they had not had the chance to be heard "it may be that we have no option but to start again". "The National Executive Committee will meet this week to establish our next steps," the union added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches USSF-67 mission from Florida

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches USSF-67 mission from Florida

 United States
4
Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023