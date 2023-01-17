Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2023 04:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 04:58 IST
UK government to back down over Online Safety Bill after Conservative rebellion- Telegraph

UK's Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has accepted changes to the Online Safety Bill that will make senior managers at tech firms criminally liable for persistent breaches of their duty of care to children, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

Ministers are expected to unveil the details of the plan in the Commons on Tuesday after a rebellion by nearly 50 conservative MPs demanded tougher action on tech bosses, the report said.

