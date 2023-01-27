Left Menu

Take fundamental duties towards environment seriously to tackle climate change: VP Dhankhar

Noting that India has become the fifth largest economy recently, he expressed confidence that the nation will be the third largest economy before the end of the decade.Nearly 200 volunteers, who were selected from five zonal camps across the country for the Republic Day programme, interacted with the vice president.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 20:16 IST
Take fundamental duties towards environment seriously to tackle climate change: VP Dhankhar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday said the critical issue of climate change can be addressed effectively by taking the fundamental duties towards the environment seriously.

He also called upon the youth to not forget about their fundamental duties while exercising fundamental rights. Interacting with members of the National Service Scheme (NSS) contingent here which took part in the Republic Day parade, the vice president complimented the students for their efforts in the betterment of communities, a statement from the Vice President's Secretariat said. Commending that there was an equal number of boys and girls in the NSS contingent, Dhankhar said this gender representation is also visible in the leadership positions being held by Indians globally.

Asserting that India is on the rise and that it is at a ''very important time of its amrit kaal'', Dhankhar said the youth should rightfully take pride in India's technological achievements, economic development and welfare initiatives over the years. Noting that India has become the fifth largest economy recently, he expressed confidence that the nation will be the third largest economy before the end of the decade.

Nearly 200 volunteers, who were selected from five zonal camps across the country for the Republic Day programme, interacted with the vice president. The volunteers were drawn from various streams of higher education.

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023