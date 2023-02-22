Left Menu

Welspun Group to set up IT/ITeS centre in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-02-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 20:12 IST
Welspun Group, a global conglomerate, on Wednesday announced that it would set up an IT/ITeS centre in Chandanvelly, Ranagareddy district near here.

A press release from the State government said Balkrishan Goenka, chairman of the company announced the firm's decision in the presence of Telangana Minister for Industries K T Rama Rao during the inauguration of Welspun India Limited's advanced textiles facility today.

Mentioning that Welspun is already operating in Ahmedabad and Mumbai in the information technology (IT) and information technology enabled services (ITeS) sector, Goenka said that the company has decided to set up their IT centre in their industrial premises in Chandanvelly.

Thanking Welspun Company and Goenka, the Industries Minister said the company’s decision will strengthen Telangana government's goal of expanding IT to tier 2 and 3 cities.

With the establishment of Welspun IT Centre, the desire of the local people to have IT companies in their region will also be fulfilled and 1,000-1,200 local youth will get an opportunity in IT jobs, the release said quoting the Minister.

Rama Rao hoped that more small and medium level companies will follow Welspun and set up IT centres in the area.

