IIM Visakhapatnam launches 2-year Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) in collaboration with TimesPro

IIM Visakhapatnam launches 2-year Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) in collaboration with TimesPro

- Learners will develop cross-functional skills and leadership qualities, develop analytical abilities & use data for strategic decision-making.

Visakhapatnam/New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam has announced the launch of the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) for Working Professionals programme in technical collaboration with TimesPro, India's leading Higher EdTech platform.

The two-year blended Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) for Working Professionals aims at enhancing the strategic, operational, and leadership skills of the participants. The programme will help them acquire and build holistic managerial competencies and understand management techniques to develop as organisational leaders. The programme will provide transformative learning experience conducive to gain strategic perspectives and hone innovative thinking. Learners will also get introduced to advance management concepts, business ethics, and data analytics for better decision-making.

The Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) for Working Professionals will be conducted via TimesPro's state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode. It also includes two in-campus modules of five days each at the world-class GRIHA-5 Star rated IIM Visakhapatnam campus. The programme will follow the proven pedagogy of a judicious blend of lectures, discussions, real-life case studies, role-plays etc. The programme will help learners vastly enhance their skillsets by taking courses in all domains - Production and Operations Management, Entrepreneurship, Strategy, Finance and Accounting, Decision Sciences, Marketing, Human Resources etc.

On the occasion, Prof. M Chandrasekhar, Director, IIM Visakhapatnam, said, "The EMBA programme will help participants to grow personally and professionally, contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of their organizations, and make a distinctive mark in their career. The hybrid model of teaching-learning process adopted in the programme will be a good symbiosis between technology and pedagogy, ensuring evenly paced, but intensive engagement for an impactful intellectual experience. In essence, the EMBA programme is an essential and valuable degree for executives preparing to lead their functions and organisations to higher levels of professional achievement and excellence." Speaking at the announcement, Sunil Sood, Chief Business Officer, Executive Education, TimesPro, said, "We are delighted to partner with IIM Visakhapatnam to offer the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) for Working Professionals to develop key management skills and gain key insights into business management practices. The MBA degree with IIM Visakhapatnam will equip learners to overcome career inertia and build strategic skillsets." (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

