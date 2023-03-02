Left Menu

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50K for violence, dharna on campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has withdrawn the rules that stipulated students can face a fine of Rs 50,000 for physical violence, abuse and holding dharna on campus, its vice-chancellor said on Thursday.The 10-page document, Rules of Discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU, had laid out punishments for different kinds of acts like protests and forgery, and procedures for proctorial enquiry and recording a statement.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has withdrawn the rules that stipulated students can face a fine of Rs 50,000 for physical violence, abuse and holding dharna on campus, its vice-chancellor said on Thursday.

The 10-page document, 'Rules of Discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU', had laid out punishments for different kinds of acts like protests and forgery, and procedures for proctorial enquiry and recording a statement. The punishment ranged from a fine of Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 or rustication and cancellation of admission.

According to the now-withdrawn rules, a student might face a fine of Rs 50,000 for physical violence, abuse and manhandling towards another student, staff, or faculty members.

''I was not aware of such circular. I am in Hubli for some international conference. The chief proctor did not consult me before releasing the document. I was not aware that such document is being drafted. I got to know about the document through newspapers. That is why, I have withdrawn it,'' JNU VC Santishree D Pandit told PTI.

Students and teachers of the university had condemned the new rules and termed them ''draconian''. The JNU Students' Union had called a meeting of all student organisations on Thursday to discuss the new rules.

