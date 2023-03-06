Civil aviation ministry organises chintan shivir for officials, stakeholders

The civil aviation ministry on Monday organised a chintan shivir with the participation of ministry officials and other stakeholders.

Addressing the participants, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasised on the government as a whole approach as well as the need for developing soft skills.

The leadership has to be earned for which teamwork, compassion and empathy are very important for motivating the team. This can help in translating and focusing onto the larger aim, and also stressed on flat egalitarian structure.

''During the second chintan shivir, brainstorming sessions were organised on subjects of self and team motivation, India as a drone hub, and coordination and collaboration amongst various offices/officials and the agencies involved in the sector,'' an official release said.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said that inter-personal skills are not only important for understanding each other but one also has to be open-minded as that will help in increasing the positivity and efficiency of the system.

