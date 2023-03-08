Kejriwal pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat before starting day-long pooja

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday offered tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat before starting his day-long pooja for the ''betterment of the country''. Kejriwal had on Tuesday said he will pray for the country on Holi as he claimed those doing good work are being arrested while those looting the country are getting away.

Addressing a digital press conference, he had said he was worried about the state of affairs in the country. Delhi's health and education sectors were ignored for 65 years before Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain turned things around with their hard work and ensured quality education and healthcare to the poor, he had said. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ''imprisoned those (Jain and Sisodia) doing good work for the country, while those looting it are being embraced'', the chief minister had said.

''I will meditate and pray on Holi for the betterment of the country. If you also feel the prime minister is not doing the right thing, you should also pray for the country after celebrating the festival,'' the chief minister had said.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on February 26 and was sent to judicial custody on Monday. Jain was arrested in May last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case. Both of them recently resigned from the Delhi cabinet.

