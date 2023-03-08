Left Menu

Waterfield Advisors launches wealth advisory platform for women

Leading multi-family office and wealth advisory firm Waterfield Advisors on Wednesday launched a wealth advisory platform for high networth women.

Labelled Heritage, the new platform will seek to manage and service rich women clients on investment and non-investment needs across asset classes and geographic regions offering curated financial literacy programmes, the advisory said in a statement.

Heritage also promises to focus on softer aspects of rich women's challenges such as fundraising for their businesses, education consulting for next-gen, creating impact through their philanthropic giving, and preferential access to events and concierge services, said Soumya Rajan, the founder and chief executive of Waterfield.

''Around one-third of the global wealth is now owned by women. With our distinctive proposition, we aim to help women become more confident and comfortable with their wealth, advise them on their investment decisions, and build a strong community of women of wealth in the country,'' she added. Established in 2011, Waterfield manages over USD 4 billion in assets on behalf of some of the largest business families in the country, through its nine offices. Waterfield offers a full suite of services, including investment advisory, succession planning, family governance, and philanthropic advisory.

