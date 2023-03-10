HUL appoints Rohit Jawa as new MD & CEO

FMCG major HUL on Friday announced the appointment of Rohit Jawa as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer.

Jawa, presently the Chief of Transformation for Unilever, would take over the leadership role for five years with effect from June 27, 2023.

''The appointment of Rohit Jawa as a whole-time Director and MD & CEO will be subject to approval of shareholders and other statutory approvals as may be applicable,'' HUL said in a regulatory filing.

Jawa will succeed Sanjiv Mehta as the MD & CEO of the company with effect from June 27, 2023.

