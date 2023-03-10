Aurangabad renaming: Case against AIMIM MP Jaleel, others for protest candle march

A case was registered on Friday against Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel and more than 1,500 persons in connection with a protest against the renaming of the Marathwada city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a police official said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP had led a candle march from the collectorate to Jubilee Park here on Thursday night and had addressed the protesters.

The candle march was taken out despite permission being denied to head of the ''anti renaming committee'' Ayyub Jahagirdar, the official said.

''Jaleel, Jahagirdar and more than 1,500 protesters have been booked for unlawful assembly under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act,'' the official informed.

The Maharashtra government last month issued an order to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv after getting permission to do so from the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)