AIIMS official suspended over irregularities in purchase of medical goods

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 21:22 IST
The AIIMS-Delhi administration has suspended a senior stores officer after several irregularities were found in the purchase of medical goods.

In an order issued on March 10 by AIIMS Director M Srinivas, senior stores officer Rakesh Sharma has been asked to remain in the New Delhi headquarters and not leave without obtaining prior permission of the competent authority.

''A disciplinary proceeding is contemplated against Rakesh Sharma...therefore,...(he is placed) under suspension with immediate effect,'' the order said.

According to sources, Sharma had been indicted in the past as well.

They alleged that irregularities have been observed in the purchase of medical goods for the general store of Dr RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and there has been corruption of around Rs 10 crore. An NGO, Janhit Abhiyan, had written to the director recently alleging Kumar has been issuing supply orders to a company, named RD Enterprises, owned by his son, and demanding a probe.

