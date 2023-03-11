Ahead of key RSS meet, Bhaiyaji Joshi inaugurates exhibition showcasing Haryana's history, organisation's activities

Ahead of the annual conclave of the RSS in Haryana's Samalkha town, its senior functionary Bhaiyaji Joshi on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition there showcasing the history of the state and the outfit's work, saying such things will ''inspire'' future generations.

The north zone head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sitaram Vyas and its Haryana unit chief Pawan Jindal were present on the occasion, the outfit said in a statement.

The exhibition was set up at Seva Sadhana and Village Development Centre in Samalkha in Panipat district, where a key annual meeting of RSS functionaries is scheduled to begin on Sunday.

''Such exhibitions inspire our future generations. They help the younger generation know about their history as well as historical and religious places,'' the RSS quoted Joshi as saying after he inaugurated the exhibition.

In its statement, the RSS said the exhibition showcased Haryana's history with inscriptions from the periods of Ashoka and Shunga empire. It also displayed inscriptions of Nath sect, Dadu Panthi and other sects. ''Ancient dharamshalas, schools, hospitals, temples, ponds, wells have also been showcased in the exhibition besides Haryana's contribution in India's freedom struggle, freedom fighters from the state and journey of development of the Saraswati river by Saraswati Research Institute," the statement said.

The exhibition at the RSS annual meet venue in Samalkha also showcased Haryana's culture, food, costumes and festivals as well as religious, historical and tourist places of the state, it added.

The statement said the exhibition showcased "the relief work and service done by the volunteers of the RSS during the disaster in Haryana''.

It also displays biographies of senior RSS pracharaks "who laid down their lives for building the Sangh work in Haryana," the statement added.

More than 1,400 office-bearers, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, will be attending the organisation's annual Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, which will conclude on March 14. The deliberations at the annual meeting will focus on how to create an atmosphere of social harmony, motivate people to perform their duties and make them self-reliant.

The three-day meeting will also review the progress of the RSS expansion plan for the centenary of its foundation in 2025.

