Assamese paper of Class 10 board exam leaked, too: Himanta

Days after the general science question paper leak of the Class 10 state board exam, the Assamese paper has also been leaked, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday evening. Sarma has advised the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) to cancel the exam and reschedule it.

''It has been brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre in-charge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed of leaking Assamese paper as well.

''In view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule Assamese exam also,'' Sarma said in a tweet.

The general science question paper of the Class 10 matriculation exam conducted by SEBA was leaked on Sunday night, and the exam scheduled on Monday was cancelled thereafter.

According to a SEBA notification, the examination for the subject will now be held on March 30.

