Carcass of leopard found on highway in Ambala
PTI | Ambala | Updated: 17-03-2023 20:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 20:12 IST
The carcass of a leopard was found on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway here, said police on Friday.
The leopard may have been hit by a vehicle while crossing the road near Kakkar Majra village, an official of the wildlife department said.
A passerby saw the carcass on the side of the road on Friday morning and informed the police.
Shahzadpur police station in-charge Vikrant said a team of the wildlife department took the wild animal's body into custody. A forensic examination of the carcass will be conducted.
