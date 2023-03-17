Left Menu

Govt employees take out march in support of Old Pension Scheme demand in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-03-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 21:20 IST
Govt employees take out march in support of Old Pension Scheme demand in Pune
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of government employees took out a march demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) here on Friday.

Shivaji Khandekar, a coordinator of the `morcha' (protest march), said several unions of state government employees, employees affiliated to Zila Parishad departments and those of teachers and non-teaching staff of schools took part in it.

The march concluded outside the Collector's Office.

More than 15,000 employees participated in the march, Khandekar claimed.

''Today was the fourth day of the state-wide government employees' strike but the government did not take any lead to start dialogue,'' he said.

Meanwhile, authorities at the Sassoon General Hospital said they have hired 60 nurses from outside and more nurses are expected to join.

All of the hospital's more than 900 staff nurses have joined the strike.

With the help of trainee nurses and doctors, the hospital administration ensured that medical services were not affected, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023