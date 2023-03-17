DJB releasing only one-third of prescribed quantity of water to NDMC areas, alleges Kuljeet Chahal

Several areas here are hit by water shortage as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is releasing only one-third of the prescribed quantity of water, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member Kuljeet Chahal alleged on Friday.

Chahal said the average supply of potable water to the NDMC area is 125 MLD (million times per day), but the supply over the past 15 days has been just 44 MLD.

“The water supply received from the Delhi Jal Board over the past 15 days is very less, approximately 1/3rd of the actual quantity prescribed for the NDMC area,'' he said.

There was no response from the DJB.

Chahal alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was ''busy protecting his corrupt friend Manish Sisodia'' but not giving attention to the water crisis in the New Delhi area.

''The summer season is at the doorstep and water crisis has started in the New Delhi area. Due to the stepped-motherly treatment by Arvind Kejriwal, NDMC areas have been deprived of their legitimate share of potable water for over past 15 days by the Delhi Jal Board,'' he said.

Due to the shortage of water supply, the NDMC is facing difficulty to provide potable water to major hospitals like AIIMS, Safderjung, RML, Lady Harding, schools, Supreme Court, High Court, Parliament House, President House and PM House etc, Chahal said.

Institutional areas are suffering. School exams are in progress. Hospitals are facing a water crisis which is creating unhygienic conditions and health hazards for patients as well as the staff, he further said.

