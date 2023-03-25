DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- SUNDAY, MARCH 26 FLORIDA, United States - Isabel Schnabel, Member of the ECB's Executive Board, participates in discussion at Chicago Booth Conference on the Global Economy and Financial Stability – 1400 GMT MONDAY, MARCH 27

** VALLADOLID, SPAIN - Bank of Spain´s Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos delivers speech at economy forum in El Norte de Castilla paper - 0730 GMT ** LEXINGTON, Va. - Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson speaks on "Implementation and Transmission of Monetary Policy", before H. Parker Hill Lecture event hosted by Washington and Lee University – 2100 GMT

** AMSTERDAM - Keynote speech by ECB Board member Frank Elderson on the management and supervision of banks' climate-related and environmental at 30th anniversary of Foreign Bankers' Association – 1340 GMT NEW YORK - A conversation with ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at an event organised by Columbia Economics - Program for Economic Research, SGH Macro Advisors and Richard Paul Richman Center at Columbia University in New York - 1500 GMT LONDON - Shoib Khan, Financial Policy Assistant to the Governor of the Bank of England, delivers speech at the Westminster Business Forum on risk management – 0935 GMT LONDON - Andrew Bailey Governor of the Bank of England delivers speech at London School of Economics – 1700 GMT TUESDAY, MARCH 28 ** TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gives remark at the FIN/SUM 2023

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies on "Bank Oversight" before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs - 1400 GMT ** FRANKFURT - Keynote speech by ECB Board member Andrea Enria on "How is the European Banking Supervision process changing?" at 22nd Handelsblatt Annual Conference on Banking Supervision in Frankfurt – 0735 GMT

** FRANKFURT - Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, gives speech at opening ceremony of BIS Innovation Hub Eurosystem Centre in Frankfurt – 1315 GMT LONDON - Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, Sam Woods Deputy governor, Prudential Regulation and Chief Executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority of the Bank of England and Dave Ramsden Deputy Governor of Markets & Banking at Bank of England participates in a Treasury Select Committee hearing on Silicon Valley Bank – 0845 GMT LONDON - Keynote address by Simon Hall, Bank of England head of macroprudential strategy, at the City & Financial City Remuneration Summit 'Using remuneration to manage risk prudently – 0940 GMT OSLO – Governor of Central bank of Norway Ida Wolden Bache speaks at Finance Industry Day under the auspices of Finance Norway – 1300 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

LONDON - UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt speaks to parliament's Treasury Committee about the budget plan he announced on March 15 – 0845 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Participation by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel in panel discussion at 39th Annual National Association for Business Economics' (NABE) Economic Policy Conference, "Orienting Policy for a Polarized World", in Washington, D.C – 2045 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies on "Bank Supervision" before the House Financial Services Committee - 1400 GMT LONDON - Victoria Cleland, Executive Director for Payments at Bank of England, participates as a pre-recorded panellist at the Silk Road Cash & Payments Conference on 'Cross border payments: The future of money' – 0245 GMT LONDON - Catherine L. Mann, member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England, participates as a panellist at the 39th Annual National Association for Business Economics (NABE) Economic Policy Conference on 'Inflation and Monetary Policy' – 1850 GMT MONTREAL, Canada - Toni Gravelle Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada delivers a speech at the National Bank Annual Financial Services Conference on the market liquidity measures taken during COVID – 1645 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, MARCH 30 ** STOCKHOLM - Sweden Riksbank publishes the report, "Account of Monetary Policy in 2022" – 0730 GMT

** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks on the economy and participates in fireside chat before the National Association for Business Economics 39th Annual Economic Policy Conference – 1645 GMT RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in person before the Virginia Council of CEOs quarterly meeting – 1645 GMT KRISTIANSUND, Norway - Deputy Governor of the Central bank of Norway Pal Longva gives a lecture for the regional network northwest – 0930 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will participate in a panel discussion on what can and should be done to ensure that the financial sector maintains the necessary stability. Henrik Braconier, chief economist at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and Lars Heikensten, chairman of the Swedish Fiscal Policy Council and former governor of the Riksbank, will also participate in the panel discussion – 1240 GMT ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board, Andrea Maechler, and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser, deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1600 GMT. BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MARCH 31

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will participate in a seminar on Sweden's future ecosystem for payments, based on the conclusions of the payments Inquiry. Anna Kinberg Batra Inquiry Chair and Governor Elect of Stockholm County, Bjorn Segendorff, adviser, BIS Innovation Hub Nordic Centre, and Paula da Silva, CEO of P27 Nordic Payments, will also participate. The seminar will be led by Pehr Wissén, Professor Emeritus of Practice, Swedish House of Finance and forms, part of the SNS/SHoF Finance panel – 1045 GMT ** SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "The Unstable Phillips Curve" before the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference

** CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook speaks on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before the 2023 Midwest Economics Association's 87th Annual Meeting – 2145 GMT FLORENCE, Italy - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in a Q&A session with students at "Nuovi incontri per il Futuro - Future-oriented meetings" organised by Osservatorio Permanente Giovani-Editori in Florence - 1500 GMT BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks and participates in a moderated discussion covering the economic outlook and monetary policy at event hosted by Housatonic Community College - 1905 GMT

SATURDAY, APRIL 1 ** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB Board member Luis de Guindos in a panel at the event, "The outlook for the economy and finance", organised by Ambrosetti – 0630 GMT

TUESDAY, APRIL 4 NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks before the Money Marketeers of New York University Inc – 2245 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT

TUESDAY, APRIL 11 CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee speaks before hybrid Economic Club of Chicago Forum Luncheon – 1730 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 ROANOKE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin makes opening remarks at Investing in Rural America 2023 in Roanoke, Virginia - 1310 GMT OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 21-22 - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. THURSDAY, APRIL 13 NEW YORK - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks on monetary policy at an event organised by MNI Market News in New York - 1300 GMT MONDAY, APRIL 17 RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks in person before the Richmond Association for Business Economics – 1600 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 18 OSLO - Deputy Governor of Central bank of Norway Pal Longva will speak at a breakfast meeting on central bank digital currency organised by the Polytechnic Association – 0630 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book – 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT FRIDAY, APRIL 21 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Non-manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April – 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 2 - 0700 GMT WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its April 12 rate decision - 1730 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. April 2023 monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT THURSDAY, APRIL 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds monetary policy meeting (to Apr. 28) FRIDAY, APRIL 28 BERN, Switzerland - Speeches by President of the Bank Council Barbara, Janom Steiner, and Swiss National Bank Chairman, Thomas Jordan, at Swiss National Bank general meeting of shareholders – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - EU finance ministers and heads of central banks meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union (to Apr. 29) TUESDAY, MAY 2 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 3) WEDNESDAY, MAY 3 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by a statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MAY 4 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt SUNDAY, MAY 7 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Mar. 9 and 10 - 2350 GMT MONDAY, MAY 8 BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a keynote address at a conference for German tax advisers. – 1315 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 9 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the executive board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Apr. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 11

NIIGATA, Japan - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata (to May 13) LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT TUESDAY, MAY 16 DUBLIN, Ireland - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks in person before the Global Interdependence Center "Central Banking Series: Dublin" event. WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0700 GMT THURSDAY, MAY 18 OTTAWA - Canada's central bank Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss a detailed review of developments in the financial system and an analysis of policy directions in the financial sector - 1500 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of May 2-3, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MAY 26 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

