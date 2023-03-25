Left Menu

Tushar Gandhi rubbishes Manoj Sinha’s claim that Mahatma didn’t have a single university degree

Mahatma Gandhis great grandson Tushar Gandhi has rubbished Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinhas claim that the Father of the Nation did not have a single university degree.M. He acquired, by studying passing exams a Law Degree from Inner Temple, a law College affiliated to London University simultaneously got two diplomas one in Latin the other in French.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 11:11 IST
Tushar Gandhi rubbishes Manoj Sinha’s claim that Mahatma didn’t have a single university degree
  • Country:
  • India

Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi has rubbished Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha's claim that the Father of the Nation did not have a single university degree.

"M. K. Gandhi passed 2 Matrics 1 from Alfred High School Rajkot, 2nd it's equivalent in London, British Matriculation. He acquired, by studying & passing exams a Law Degree from Inner Temple, a law College affiliated to London University & simultaneously got two diplomas one in Latin the other in French. Issued to educate the Deputy Governor of J&K," Tushar Gandhi tweeted.

Sinha had spoken about Gandhiji's educational qualifications while delivering a keynote address for Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Memorial Lecture at ITM Gwalior on Thursday.

"Did you know that he did not have a single university degree or qualification. There are many of us who think that Mahatma Gandhi had a law degree. No, he did not. His only qualification was a high school diploma. He qualified to practice law. He did not have a law degree," Sinha had said.

Slamming Sinha's remarks, Tushar Gandhi tweeted, "I have dispatched a copy of Bapu's Autobiography to Rajbhavan Jammu with the hope that if the Deputy Governor can read he will educate himself." "I agree, Bapu did not hold a degree in Entire Law!" Tushar Gandhi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK loses bid to keep experts out of upcoming Zantac trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pharming's immune disorder drug; GSK lo...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Asteroid discovery suggests ingredients for life on Earth came from space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; Moderna signs licensing deal with Generation Bio in push beyond COVID and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to send 56 Starlink satellites into orbit today: W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023