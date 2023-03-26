Left Menu

Himachal: Students clash on campus of NIT Hamirpur

A clash broke out between two groups of students on the campus of the National Institute of Technology NIT here purportedly over change in the timings of entry into its hostels. The clash took place in the central block just opposite the administration block of the institute, the warden said.

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 26-03-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 19:28 IST
Himachal: Students clash on campus of NIT Hamirpur
  • Country:
  • India

A clash broke out between two groups of students on the campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here purportedly over change in the timings of entry into its hostels. The incident, which took place on Saturday night, came to light after its video went viral on social media in which students could be seen holding rods and stones. No student was injured in the fight between first year and second year students, a hostel warden said on anonymity. The incident was a minor one and the situation was soon brought under control, the warden said. No complaint about the incident has been filed, police said. The students had gathered to prepare for 'Nimbus-2023' fair to be organized on the campus. The clash took place in the central block just opposite the administration block of the institute, the warden said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023